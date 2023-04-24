Kaushambi (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Three persons of a family lost their lives, while other three were injured, when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in the Kokhraj Police Station area on Monday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Maurya said residents of Sihori village Shivkumar, his wife Anita, three children and niece were returning to their village from a temple in the Karha area when a truck hit them on the GT Road.

Three members namely Shivkumar (40), Suhani (5) and his niece Anjali (14) died on the spot. Meanwhile, Anita, their six-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son were injured in the accident.

The SHO informed that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and those injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The truck driver has fled from the spot.

