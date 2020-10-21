New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Three youth have been arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman in southwest Delhi as they needed money for spending a vacation with their girlfriends at a hill station after the coronavirus-forced lockdown, police said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the businessman was robbed of Rs 2.40 lakh at gunpoint by two masked men who arrived at his office on a bike, a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area, and on Tuesday, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap in front of Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh and arrested all the three accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The three have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Thakur (26), Abhishek (21) and Prince (23), all residents of Najafgarh, police said.

According to them, After the long coronavirus-induced lockdown the three accused wanted to spend vacations with their girlfriends in a hill station. When they could not arrange money, they decided to resort to robbery, police said.

Two pistols, five cartridges, a bike and a car used in committing the crime and Rs 2.22 lakh were seized from them, police added.

