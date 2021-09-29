Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): Two persons, including a 3-year-old were killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. They were rescued from the debris of the building in Ahiritola lane in the city but later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased woman and the child were trapped on the top floor of the building and three other persons who were trapped on the ground floor were rescued, police said.

The mishap occurred around 06:45 am even as the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the metropolis.

The building falls in the jurisdiction of the Jorabagan police station area. A rescue team comprising personnel from disaster management team, fire department, electricity department and the local police force were involved in the rescue operation.

Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata has also predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with the gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas as cyclone storm 'Gulab' is likely to reach the West Bengal coast on Wednesday. (ANI)

