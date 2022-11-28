New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Thirty-two feeder drains flowing into the Najafgarh drain will be completely intercepted and their sewage diverted for treatment by January 15, officials said on Monday.

The 57-km Najafgarh drain is the largest drain in Delhi and accounts for around 60 per cent of the wastewater discharged from the national capital into the Yamuna.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three Insert Roti-Roller Inside Private Part of Friend in Badlapur, Record Video of the Act; One Arrested, Two Absconding.

The 32 feeder drains, belonging to different agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority, flow into the Najafgarh drain in the 7.5-km stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar.

It is part of the 12-km stretch from Timarpur to Basai Darapur, which will be developed as a waterway for operation of passenger and goods boats in the coming months under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official said.

Also Read | Telangana: YS Sharmila's Arrest, Attack on Her Convoy Trigger Tension in Warangal.

The interception of the 32 drains is a crucial step in developing Najafgarh drain into a clean water body.

Officials said the 2-km stretch of the Najafgarh drain from Timarpur to Mall Road Bridge had been completely cleaned and the works upstream were progressing fast.

The cleaning of another 5.5-km stretch from Mall Road Bridge to Bharat Nagar will be completed by January 15 and, thereafter, trials will begin for operation of passenger and goods crafts.

The officials added that upon completion of the interception of 32 drains, work would begin for tapping another 18 drains discharging into the Najafgarh drain between Bharat Nagar and Basai Darapur, taking the total number of tapped drains to 50.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)