Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday recorded 32 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,01,180, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,467, according to a medical bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Ludhiana and Sangrur districts, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 Series To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

There are 314 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, it said.

Thirty-eight more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,84,399, it said.

Also Read | New York Times Article on India's COVID-19 Response 'Provocative', 'Attention-Seeking', Says ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 65,168 with four fresh cases, the bulletin said.

The union territory has reported 818 Covid-related deaths so far, it said.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 31, while 64,319 people have recovered so far, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)