Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Karnataka's COVID tally crossed the 30 lakh mark with 320 fresh COVID-19 cases whereas two deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 38,257, the health department said on Saturday.

The state also achieved another feat of over eight crore vaccinations including first and second dose with 2,80,534 vaccinations today.

In its COVID bulletin, the department said the state has reported 30,00,105 infections since the outbreak of COVID last year.

The department added that 317 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,54,513. Active cases stood at 7,306.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as both the deaths took place in the city and 190 fresh infections were reported.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 21 in Kodagu, 20 Dakshina Kannada, 17 in Hassan, 14 in Mysuru and 10 in Chikkamagaluru.

There were zero fatalities in 30 districts.

While 10 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, 15 districts had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.30 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.62 per cent.

A total of 1,05,978 samples were tested including 89,718 RT-PCR tests on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.44 crore.

