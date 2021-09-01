Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 322 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,58,376, while three more fatalities took the toll to 3,876.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 76, followed by Karimnagar (27) and Warangal Urban (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 331 people recuperating from the infection, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,48,648, leaving 5,852 active cases.

A total of 71,402 samples were tested today, taking the overall number to 2,47,05,048.

The samples tested per million population was 6,63,757, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.52 per cent, while it was 97.48 per cent in the country.

