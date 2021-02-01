Raipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,05,689 on Monday with the addition of 322 fresh cases, while five fatalities pushed the toll to 3,706, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,97,859 after 58 people were discharged from hospitals while 462 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 4,124 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 97 new cases, taking its total count to 53,479, including 775 deaths. Durg district saw 50 new cases and Dhamtari 22, among other districts," he said.

Of the five deaths, two took place on Monday, one on Sunday while two fatalities had occurred earlier, he said.

With 21,291 samples tested on Monday, the total number of coronavirus tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 42,41,596.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,05,689, New cases 322, Deaths 3,706, Recovered 2,97,859, Active cases 4,124, tests today 21,291, total tests 42,41,596.

