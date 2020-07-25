Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): A total of 377 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported from Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department.

Jharkhand now has a total of 7,627 COVID-19 cases, including 4,197 active cases and 3,354 recoveries.

So far, 76 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 31,358. (ANI)

