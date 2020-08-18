Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) Naval Higher Command course - 33, which will be undertaken at Naval War College (NWC) in Goa, was inaugurated online by the vice-chancellor of University of Mumbai, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar on Monday lauded the NWC's efforts in embracing the online format and improving the standard of academic and military education, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

"The 37-week flagship professional military education programme of the Indian Navy, conducted annually at the NWC, focuses on maritime strategy, naval and joint operations, and transformational issues," he said.

Speaking on the occasion via video link, Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, emphasised on attaining professional excellence through creative learning.

The course strength of 35 participants includes 21 Captains from the Indian Navy, seven Colonels from the Indian Army, five Group Captains from the Indian Air Force and two Commandants from the Coast Guard.

The course curriculum aims to invigorate intellectual quest through research work and critical thinking, for honing problem-solving skills related to maritime and national security issues, the spokesman said.

Officers also undergo a five-week Joint Operations Capsule at the Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

Eligible course participants are awarded an M.Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai, on completion of the course, he said.

