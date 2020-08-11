Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Three courts in Madhya Pradesh have awarded day-long sentence to 34 people including 31 foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi but did not follow isolation norms on arrival in the state.

The courts, in separate cases, asked the accused to stand till the proceedings for the day got over.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for August 13 and August 15; Check List of Roads to Avoid, Alternative Routes and Diversions.

The courts also imposed fines ranging fromRs 5,500to Rs 7,000 after the accused confessed toviolating norms laid down by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi in March was later found to have been a coronavirus hotspot.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Crime Branch Issues Summon to Sagar Gokhale in Fake Followers Racket Case: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sneha Singh on Tuesday directed 10 people including four from Tanzania, two from South Africa and one from Sierra Leone to stand till the court rose.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 on each of them, prosecution departments media cell in-charge Manoj Kumar Tripathi said.

They admitted to flouting the advisory of the state government andprohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC clamped by Bhopal collector, he said.

JMFC Anurag Singh Kushwahaon Monday awarded the same punishment (to stand till the court rose) to 12 Kyrgyzstan nationals and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on each of them.

JMFC Pushpak Pathak on Monday awarded the same punishment to 12 Indonesian nationals besides fine of Rs 7,000 each after they confessed to violating the norms, Tripathi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)