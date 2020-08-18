Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): 35 people including women and children were evacuated to a safer place from the flood-affected area near Saberi river by teams from Podia and Malkangiri Fire Stations on Monday.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the flood-like situation in Odisha with collectors of 10 districts through video conference, according to the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

Tripathy directed all the collectors to assess the damage caused by incessant rain and submit the reports to Jena.

Jena informed that Tripathy has directed all district collectors to remain on high alert and monitor the IMD forecast, in view of low pressure, likely to form around August 18.

"In view of the heavy rainfall in several districts, Chief Secretary Tripathy has reviewed the situation with the collectors of 10 districts, Malkangiri has received the highest 463.2 mm rainfall (average) in the past five days," Jena said.

On August 16, an orange alert has been issued in Odisha's Malkangiri district following a severe flood-like situation in several parts of the state due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that a few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

