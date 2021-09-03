Seraikela, Sep 3 (PTI) Thirty-five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to be planted by Naxal outfits to target security forces, were found in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces recovered the IEDs from villages between Rugrudi and Dodarda in the Kuchai police outpost area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

Each IED weighed four-five kg, he said.

The explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad, he added.

