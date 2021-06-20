New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) More than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31 and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks, police said on Sunday.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.

During the same period, an amount of Rs 7,15,49,945 worth fine was collected by the police for violations of COVID-19 norms, police data showed.

At least 509 shopkeepers have been booked for violating DDMA guidelines in the last few weeks and most of the violations were recorded in Outer Delhi and the least were found in New Delhi district, police said.

