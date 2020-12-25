Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 355 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, while 354 patients also got cured and discharged from various hospitals.

Two fresh fatalities were also reported in the state, one each in Guntur and Krishna districts, a health department bulletin said.

Chittoor reported the highest number of cases 81, followed by Guntur 53, East Godavari 49 and Krishna 43.

Eight districts added less than 25 new cases each, while Visakhapatnam added 28, the bulletin said.

The total cases in Visakhapatnam crossed the 59,000 mark while in neighbouring Vizianagaram they shot past 41,000, the lowest in the state.

Vizianagaram also has the lowest number of 71 active cases now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)