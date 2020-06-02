India News | 4 AAI Employees Test COVID-positive, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Sealed Till Thursday for Sanitisation

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) offices, has been sealed for sanitisation after 4 AAI employees tested positive for COVID-19, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

"Four AAI employees have tested positive. Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed till June 4 for a thorough sanitization," they said.

On April 22, the Civil Aviation Ministry wing of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was sealed for three days after an employee of the ministry tested positive for the disease.

