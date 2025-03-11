Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Four infiltrators from Bangladesh have been nabbed and deported to the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

They have been identified as Abdul Kabir, Bodhiur Rahman, Md Tayub and Abdul Kalam.

In a post on X after Monday midnight, the CM said, "4 illegal infiltrators held and deported... Continuing with their efforts to combat infiltration, @assampolice apprehended 4 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back across the border. Great work team!"

Sarma, however, did not mention where they were nabbed or through which border district they were deported.

The CM had earlier claimed that 305 infiltrators from Bangladesh have been nabbed and sent back to their country in the last seven months and the state government was committed to an "infiltration-free Assam".

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police were also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person could enter the state illegally, an official said.

