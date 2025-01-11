Agartala, Jan 11 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Tripura's Khowai district for entering India without valid documents, police said on Saturday.

An Indian person was also arrested for facilitating the entry of the Bangladeshis.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them near Teliamura railway station on Friday night.

"During preliminary investigation, the Bangladeshis said they had come from Moulvibazar district and had plans to go to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district in search of work. As all the four persons entered Indian territory without valid documents, they were arrested," Sub-Inspector Kamalendu Dhar told PTI.

The arrested Bangladesh nationals were identified as Moinuddin Miah, Rimon Miah, Rahim Ahmed and Suman Miah.

One Indian, identified as Aamir Uddin of Dharmanagar was with the four Bangladesh citizens and was arrested for helping the infiltrators, he said.

"All the arrested persons were produced before a local court on Saturday seeking three-day police remand for interrogation. An investigation is underway," he said.

