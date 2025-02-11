Hoshiarpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Police here have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media, showing some men indulging in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the night of February 8 in Khurda village.

In the video, some men can be seen brandishing firearms and firing in the air during the wedding ceremony of the younger brother of Gurpreet Singh.

Station House Officer of Garhdiwala police station Gursahib Singh said an FIR has been registered against Gurpreet Singh and three unidentified people under Section 125 (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Sections of the Arms Act.

Police have also seized two firearms used in the firing, the official said.

