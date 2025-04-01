Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) Seven people, including four children and two women, were killed in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Pathar Pratima in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

A woman also suffered injuries in the explosion that took place in Dholahat village of Pathar Pratima block around 9 pm, he said.

"All the bodies have been recovered. The injured woman was rescued from the house and admitted to hospital," Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao told PTI.

The deceased were likely from the same family, he said.

Police suspect that there were two gas cylinders in the house, and the blaze spread after firecrackers stored inside went up in flames, he said.

“The situation is under control and the rescue operation is complete. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway,” he said.

A probe would also be conducted to ascertain whether firecrackers were manufactured inside the house, another officer said.

