Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Four people have died and two are injured after a car collided with an electric pole in the Kanth area of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena, at around 2 a.m. late night, a vehicle travelling from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, collided with an electric pole near the Kanth area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, around 5 a.m.

Four persons lost their lives on the spot, while two sustained injuries. All belonged to the same family. The injured are being treated at the district hospital, and postmortem examinations are being conducted for the deceased, he added.

Further, Meena said that the driver of the vehicle, who was a member of the family, is currently in shock and undergoing questioning. It was revealed during interrogation that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose balance and collide with the pole.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

