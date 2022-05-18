Kanpur (UP), May 18 (PTI) Four people died when their car rammed into a water tanker on the Etawah highway on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Azhar Ali, Raju, Mayank and Arvind, were residents of Auraiya district in Kanpur, Circle Officer of Akbarpur Prabhat Kumar said.

They were in their early 20s, he added.

Efforts to nab the tanker driver are on, the official said.

A probe is on in the matter, he said, adding that the tanker belongs to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

