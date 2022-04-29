Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Four people were killed while another was injured on Friday when the portico of a building collapsed in the temple town of Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana, police said.

The about 20-year-old building had a shop on the ground floor and a residence on the first floor, the police said.

The portico came crashing on the four sitting under it. They died on the spot. The one injured was taken to a hospital, they said, adding they suspected poor quality of the construction to be the cause of the incident.

Yadagirigutta is about 60 kms from here.

