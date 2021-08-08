Visual of party looking for bodies (Photo/ANI)

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Four members of a family drown in Gandi pond at Andhra Pradesh's Veligallu project on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Taj Mohammad, 12-year-old Mohammad Hanja, 11-year-old Osman Khanum, and 10-year-old Mohammad Hafij.

Lakkireddypalli circle inspector Yugandhar informed that ten members of a family from Bangalore were on a visit to their kin at Valmikipuram in Chittoor district, and were visiting the Veligallu project with 10 more relatives.

The younger members of the party had gone into the pond to play when 4 among them drowned.

The police have recovered the bodies and have sent them to a government hospital. (ANI)

