Kurukshetra, Jul 14 (PTI) Four 'kanwariyas' were killed and three are feared drowned in a river in separate incidents in Haryana on Friday, police said.

In Kurukshetra, three kanwariyas from Kaithal were killed and five others were injured after being hit by a car Kamodha village, about 12 km from here, on Friday evening, they said.

Of the total injured, three were later referred to Kalpana Chawla Hospital Karnal and PGIMER Chandigarh in critical condition, SHO of Adarsh Police Station, Davinder Singh, said.

The driver of the car was caught by other kanwariyas after the vehicle overturned and he was later handed over to the police.

The SHO said a case has been registered and the bodies were being sent for postmortem.

In Ambala district, a canter truck hit two kanwariyas on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Ambala City on Friday, in which one of them died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured and referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana, police said.

Both the victims were returning to their village from Haridwar. The injured person told the police that they were walking on their side of the road but a speeding canter hit them from behind and its driver fled, leaving behind his vehicle.

In another incident, three kanwariyas were feared drowned in the Markanada river in Shahabad, about 22 km from here, on Friday, police said.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said six kanwariyas, from Sulakhni village, near Shahabad entered the Markanada river at about 3.30 pm to take a bath.

Three of them came out of the river while three others were washed away by the strong current of water, the SP said.

He said that NDRF teams were immediately pushed into action to save the kanwariyas but till late evening none of them could be traced.

He refuted that the kanwariyas had jumped to save a few drowning children and maintained that though a few children were swimming there, none of them were drowning as speculated as they were experienced swimmers.

A team of divers is searching for them. Right now, the water level in the river is also high and the current is also fast, due to which the divers are also facing difficulties, he said.

