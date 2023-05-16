Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Four people died after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

"Four people died in an accident after a car fell into a gorge near Pabor in Rajgarh Lana Cheta Marg, Sirmaur district on Tuesday at 5:30 am," Sangrah Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jeevan Singh (63) his wife Suma Devi (54) and Rekha (25).

According to the police, three people died on the spot, while one woman died before reaching the hospital.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

