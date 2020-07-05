New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and instances of building collapse and waterlogging were reported in Maharashtra as monsoon rains lashed large parts of India on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Gujarat and Odisha over the next few days.

Also Read | NDMA Issues Precautionary Measures For People to Follow During Lightning Strikes; Here is List of Dos And Don'ts.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is considered moderate, and above 64.5 mm is considered heavy, according to the IMD.

A fresh bout of rain and high velocity winds on Saturday night kept the mercury in check in the national capital.

Also Read | Gurlal Singh Bhangu: A Youth Politician and Social Worker of part excellence in Patiala District.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on Sunday. The Palam station gauged 48.6 mm precipitation, the Meteorological Department said.

In Uttarakhand, three women were swept away in an overflowing Kosi river in Nainital district when they had gone to collect firewood and fodder this morning, sources said.

Several roads were damaged as water overflowed from rivers and canal in the state that received heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Despite the river being in spate, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team recovered one body. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Kamla Devi, the sources said.

Search for the other two women -- Lalita Devi (30) and Lata Devi (26) -- is still on, they added.

Similar weather is likely to continue in Uttarakhand, with the MeT department predicting light to moderate rains at a number of places in the state over the next 24 hours.

In Gujarat, a man was feared drowned in Khokhardar river in Rajkot district after a pick-up van was swept away while crossing a bridge that had been overrun by river water, officials said.

Two others, who were also in the van, managed to get to safety, they said.

Efforts are on to find the missing man, an official of Aji Dam police station said.

Saurashtra, of which Rajkot is a part, received heavy rainfall during the day.

Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad said a low pressure area has formed over Kutch and neighbouring regions. It is very likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

In Maharashtra, heavy rains continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Amid continuous rains, a vacant building in Thane city collapsed late on Saturday night, officials said.

Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI that no one was injured in the incident as the single-level structure had been vacated over a month ago after it was declared dilapidated and dangerous.

Thane district received an average rainfall of 161.01 mm in the last 24 hours, while Thane city received 377 mm, official data showed.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were also hit by heavy rains, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city.

The Powai lake began to overflow in the morning after the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Water-logging was reported in several areas of the city such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

Mumbai Police urged citizens to stay away from the seashore and waterlogged areas.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 200.8 mm during the same period.

The IMD has said heavy rains would continue for the next two days in several parts of Maharashtra and strong winds with speed up to 50 to 60 km per hour are likely to prevail over the Maharashtra-Goa coast on Monday and Tuesday.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan Maharashtra over the next two days.

Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar warned of heavy rains in Odisha over the next few days due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, a low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, the MeT Centre said in a bulletin.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two places over the south coastal, north interior and south Odisha districts at least till July 7, it stated.

There will be light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in north interior Odisha and Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada districts and in other parts of the state on July 8 and 9, it said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday, it said.

The bulletin advised people not to venture into deep sea during the next 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh also received heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

Dharampur was the wettest place in the state with 54 mm rainfall, followed by 50 mm in Palampur, 48 mm in Dharamshala, 43 mm in Mehre and 42 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, among others.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on July 8 and 9.

It has also predicted rain with thunderstorm in almost all parts of the state over the next eight days.

Heavy rains in parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours of Sunday brought down the mercury a few notches and provided a much-needed respite from the heat.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal, while Karnal registered a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul's maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded below-normal maximums at 33.5 degrees Celsius, 33.7 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department has forecast more rains in the region over the next two days.

In Uttar Pradesh, a few places received light to moderate rain, while heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state, the MeT department said.

Rain and thundershower are very likely to occur at many places and heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Monday, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)