New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The four-member Bharatiya Janata Party committee, set up to probe the alleged incident of lathi charge by police leading to the death of party functionary Vijay Kumar Singh in Bihar's Patna, submitted their report to party president JP Nadda on Wednesday in New Delhi.

A BJP worker from Jehanabad died allegedly during a police lathi charge, while participating in a protest march by his party against the Bihar government’s teacher recruitment policy doing away with the domicile requirement for the recruitment of teachers earlier in the month.

Earlier on Thursday, massive clashes ensued between BJP workers and the Bihar police after leaders of the opposition party (BJP) attempted to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish government’s teacher recruitment policy.

Following the incident, BJP constituted a four-member committe that visited the injured BJP workers at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Bihar's Patna on Saturday.

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday alleged that it was "pre-planned to beat BJP workers or rather kill them".

Besides, Manoj Tiwari, the other members included Samrat Choudhary, Raghubar Das and Sunita Duggal.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai strongly criticized the Bihar Government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the alleged lathi charge and compared Bihar CM to Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, who in 1919 carried out the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and demanded his resignation. (ANI)

