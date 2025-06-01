Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI) Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Gurugram on Sunday, a health department official said.

So far, 23 people have been diagnosed as such during the latest resurgence of the COVID Twelve of them are active cases.

All these people have mild symptoms and have been kept in home isolation, officials said.

According to the health department, 97 samples were collected on Sunday.

Gurugram is witnessing a surge in the COVID cases after two and a half years.

Civil Surgeon Dr Alka Singh appealed to the general public not to ignore its flu-like symptoms and immediately contact the nearest health centre and get a corona test.

