Mathura (UP), November 5: Four people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed, while a newly married couple was among the three injured in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Surir police station limits, police said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of those injured. UP Road Accident: 8 Die, Over 25 Injured As Private Bus Collides With Truck in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The injured couple had just gotten married and the family was returning from their wedding ceremony in Noida to Mathura when their car rammed into another four-wheeler and overturned at around 10 pm on Friday, Surir police station SHO Sanjay Tyagi said. UP Accident: Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Waterbody in Kanpur’s Ghatampur, Children Among 20 Dead (Watch Video).

The groom's father Chandrapal Singh (65) and another man named Digambar Singh (40) were killed on the spot, while a person named Harendra succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four-year-old Priyanshi died at the hospital on Saturday, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)