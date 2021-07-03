Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Four shopkeepers were booked here in separate incidents over unauthorised sale of uniforms of security forces, officials said on Saturday.

The move comes amid tightened security in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following a recent drone attack at an Air Force station here.

Dedicated police teams have been constituted to take strict action against violators of district magistrate's order.

These teams raided various shops in the jurisdiction of Bahu Fort and lodged FIRs against the four shopkeepers in separate incidents, they said.

These shopowners have been identified as Sanjeev Gupta, Vishesh Gupta, Ravi Kumar and Ashok Balgotra.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, they added.

