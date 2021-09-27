Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Four soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

The Army launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in north Kashmir on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, they said.

Also Read | AP ICET 2021 Result To Be Declared on September 30, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri," the officials said.

The infiltrators were challenged by the Indian Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said.

Also Read | World Tourism Day 2021: Places with Better Healthcare Infrastructure Will Attract More Tourists, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The officials said four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing between the two sides over the past two days

There were unconfirmed reports of one infiltrator being killed in the operation, but there was no official word on it so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)