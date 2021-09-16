New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Two domestic helps were arrested along with two of their associates for allegedly robbing cash and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's house in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave, police said on Thursday.

Police claimed that the stolen cash worth Rs 45,400, an electronic safe, and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

In a quest for easy money, accused Ram Pukar Yadav (26) along with his associates -- Aman Kumar (19), Sanjeev Kumar Ram (18), and Sunil (21) -- hatched a plan to execute the robbery at the house of president of Chandni Chowk's jewellers association where both Sanjeev and Aman had been hired for work recently, they said.

All of them hailed from Madhubani district of Bihar and were working here as domestic helps in houses of rich people, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when a 55-year-old woman was alone at home. She was lying on the bed in her room when her recently hired cook – Aman and sweeper – Sanjeev came to the room with a bowl full of red chilli powder and threw it on her face. Then, they tied her hands and feet with the help of a cloth. After that they took away her jewellery, iPhone and an electronic safe kept in the room.

They escaped with the looted items after pushing her into a bathroom attached to the bedroom, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey said, “Using manual and technical inputs based on the CCTV footage, the team managed to collect vital clues regarding the gang members and his associates. On specific information, a raiding party apprehended the four accused persons from Shakurpur area on Wednesday.”

When interrogated, Yadav disclosed that he had been planning to rob and earn quick money. For this, he started working as a house help in the bungalows of rich persons and also engaged his friends Aman and Sanjeev to commit a robbery in the same house where they were working, the officer said.

Sanjeev and Aman executed the robbery and ran away with the looted items, he said.

