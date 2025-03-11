Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested 40 people in two villages of Odisha's Ganjam district for their alleged involvement in a clash over the creation of a river mouth, an official said.

The district administration has also clamped prohibitory orders in Ramayapatna and Katuru villages in Chikiti block as a precautionary measure, he said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Madhya Pradesh After Man Catches Wife With Neighbour; 2 Men Attack Each Other With Sharp Objects During Confrontation.

At least eight people were injured in the clash on Monday, and five of them have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

The clash occurred after Ramayapatna villagers reportedly opened a new mouth in river Bahuda and diverted the water, which was opposed by the residents of Katuru, the official said.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

“We have arrested 40 people – 21 of Ramayapatna and 19 of Katuru – for their involvement in the clash,” SP (Berhampur) Savana Vivek M said.

The situation in the two villages is now under control, he said, adding, security has been bolstered in the area.

Temporary restrictions have also been placed on movement of people in the two villages, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)