Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Customs officials on Saturday seized 410 grams of gold, valued at Rs 20.30 lakh, from a male passenger at the international airport here.

The gold was concealed inside a talcum powder container at the inner supporting metal frame of a suitcase, the Customs department said in a release.

A case was booked against the passenger for smuggling of gold, it said.

