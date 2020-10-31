Dehradun, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 62,328 on Saturday with the detection of 413 new cases, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,023, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported a maximum of 96, followed by Rudraprayag (65), Pauri (52), Tehri (45), Haridwar (33), Nainital (32), Chamoli (29), Uttarkashi (20), Udham Singh Nagar (17), Bageshwar (11), Almora (9), Pitgoragarh (3) and Champawat (1), the bulletin said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Eases Lockdown Norms For November; Schools, Gyms, Theatres, Parks to Reopen Under Regulations, Suburban Trains to Resume.

Twelve more novel coronavirus patients died at different hospitals in the state, bringing the toll to 1,023, according to the state health department bulletin.

It said Uttarakhand now has a COVID-19 recovery count of 56,923, while 499 patients have migrated out of the state and 3,883 are under treatment.

Also Read | Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA From Rajinder Nagar, Inaugurates Road at Maharishi Valmiki Mandir Marg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)