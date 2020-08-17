Shillong, Aug 17 (PTI) At least 44 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 1,418 on Monday, a senior official here said.

Forty new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district - 38 alone in Rilbong area of the state capital, Health Services director Aman War said, adding chances of community spread were high in that locality as the source of the virus remains unknown till date.

One the 40 patients in the district is a BSF personnel, he said.

"Transmission rate (in Rilbong) is very high and this is a matter of concern. The situation is not conducive for anyone to step out of their homes," he said.

The remaining four cases were reported from West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, War said.

Sixty people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 679. Six people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Meghalaya currently has 733 active COVID-19 cases -- 423 in East Khasi Hills, 184 in West Garo Hills, 100 in Ri- Bhoi, eight in North Garo Hills.

East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said.

Over 43,800 samples have been examined for the disease thus far, he added.

