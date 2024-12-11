Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 11 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government destroyed 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range in Kamjong district.

Two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip and Hegou Khongsai were arrested for their involvement in the cultivation, CM Singh said.

"War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed Commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in destroying 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range, Phungyar. The combined team also arrested two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), from the spot for their involvement in the cultivation," Manipur CM said on X.

On December 10, Manipur Police destroyed 14 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

"I appreciate the combined team of Kangpokpi district police and 90 CRPF personnel, led by Additional SP (L/O) under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi, for destroying 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations near Thonglang Akutpa and registering an FIR for further investigation. I also thank the CRPF for their exceptional contributions. These actions reaffirm the State and the Union government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug threats and advancing the War on Drug campaign," CM Biren Singh said on X.

On December 6, Manipur Police apprehended four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Ukhrul District.

"Kudos to the Manipur Police for their unwavering dedication to the "War on Drugs" campaign. On the night of December 6th, Manipur Police achieved a significant milestone in the fight against drugs menace by apprehending four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Khamason range, Ukhrul District," CM Singh said.

On December 5, Manipur Police destroyed 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati district.

"I appreciate the combined team of Forest Department, Police, and District Administration of Senapati for successfully destroying 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati District, today. The poppy plants, which were found to be in the initial stage of flowering, have been destroyed and a case has been registered at Senapati Police Station for further investigation," CM Biren Singh said on X. (ANI)

