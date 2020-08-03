Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 case tally of Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,749 on Monday with 45 more people testing positive for the disease, officials said.

So far, 13 people have died of the infection in the state.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were reported from Mandi, six from Kangra, four from Chamba, three from Sirmaur and two from Hamirpur, the officials said.

In Mandi, the fresh cases include a 26-year-old man of Dhawali in Sundernagar who returned from Russia on July 26 and was institutionally quarantined at a private hotel, a district official said.

Besides, 23 people, who were contacts of a COVID-19 patient, also tested positive in Bagsyad of Thunag, he added.

Four of the fresh cases are from the Palace Colony area and two from the office of the general manager of District Industry Centre (DIC) in Mandi, the official said.

Till now, 1,612 people have recovered from the infection while 18 patients have migrated out of the state.

Fifty-three patients -- 16 in Shimla, 13 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, six in Hamirpur, three each in Chamba and Sirmaur and two in Solan -- recovered from the infection on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

There are 1,104 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, the officials said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 391, followed by 167 in Sirmaur, 151 in Mandi, 126 in Kangra, 77 in Shimla, 60 in Una, 39 in Chamba, 36 in Bilaspur, 27 in Hamirpur, 19 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur.

