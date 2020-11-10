Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) Pune district reported 450 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,28,957, a health official said on Tuesday evening.

With 13 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 8,106, he added.

"Of the 450 cases, 185 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,63,619 cases so far.

"However, 357 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 108 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 88,986, he said.

