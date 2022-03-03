Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 46 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 4,53,134, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 29 were from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 22 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 16 in Srinagar district. Fourteen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 463 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,47,923, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,748 in Jammu and Kashmir.

