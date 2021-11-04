New Delhi, November 4: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," NCS said. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Hits Tezpur.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur.

