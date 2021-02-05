Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI): A five-day horticulture fair is to be be held here by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) from February 8.

The national fair would be organised under the theme 'Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up India.'

For the first time, the event would be held in online and offline formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IIHR said in a statement.

IIHR Director M R Dinesh said farmers from across the country can participate in the event through online and 'Krishi Vijnana Kendras' would help them to take part via virtual mode, the statement said.

The fair would feature stalls from public and private sectors, live demonstrations of improved varieties and technologies, farmers-entrepreneurs-scientists interactions, sale of seeds, planting material and products from ICAR-IIHR and other public and private firms for the benefit of the end-users, it said. IIHR would also showcase the latest technologies and new varieties of vegetables and flowers, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)