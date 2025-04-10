Shillong, April 10 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district for travelling in India without valid documents, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made during a checking on NH-6 on Wednesday evening when they were travelling to Guwahati in Assam, SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

The driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling to Guwahati was also arrested, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sahin Akhtar and Mozibor Rahman of Bhola district, and Prasanto Das, Mamadur Rahman and his wife Suma Akhtar of Mymensing. The arrested driver was identified as Mukaddes Ali of Assam's Kamrup Metro district.

Singh said the Bangladeshis entered India through Cheragaon in the Sohra police station area in the East Khasi Hills district.

They paid Rs 16,000 each to a Bangladeshi tout, who promised them to make arrangements for their travel to Bengaluru via Shillong and Guwahati, he said.

The Bangladeshis also had fake Aadhar cards, he added.

Singh said efforts were on to identify the two touts who were facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into India.

Meghalaya shares a 443 km-long border with Bangladesh, about 80 percent of which remains unfenced due to rugged terrain and riverine sections.

