Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Five people were killed and eight others injured in incidents of lightening strike that occurred at different places in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Saturday.

Five lives have been lost in the state on Saturday - two each in Gorakhpur and Lalitpur and one in Sambhal, the statement issued by the Relief Commissioner's office said.

In compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, Rs four lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased will be provided within 24 hours, the statement said, adding that eight others who sustained injuries in these incidents in Lalitpur are being treated.

The statement said a 24x7 state-level emergency operation centre is being run by the Relief Commissioner's office for coordinating and extending help to those who have been stranded or are missing after the Amarnath flash floods on Friday.

The centre can be reached on toll free number 1070 for any kind of information or help, it added.

At least 16 people were killed and several others were missing following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath.

