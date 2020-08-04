Dehradun, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 208 fresh cases.

The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 95, while the caseload has reached 8,008, a state health department bulletin said.

Three COVID-19 patients, including an 80-year-old man, died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani and one each at Jolly Grant Himalayan Hospital and Doon Medical College in Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar district registered the highest number of 63 fresh infections. Dehradun 48, Pithoragarh 32, Haridwar 23, Nainital 10, Champawat 10, Uttarkashi eight, Pauri six, Almora and Tehri three each, and Rudraprayag and Chamoli one each. So far, 4,847 patients have recovered and 38 migrated out of the state. There are 3,028 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the bulletin said.

