Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam on Thursday rose to 126 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, while the states coronavirus count reached 50,445, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two persons died in Karimganj district, while one death each was reported from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Paschim Vihar Area.

The state now has 14,424 active cases, while 35,892 have been recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state. The number of samples tested so far is 11,15,95 while that of the tests per million is 32,796. Meanwhile, the fifth plasma bank of the state was inaugurated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

Plasma therapy will help in reducing the death rate, Jalli said and urged those who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate their plasma to help other patients get cured.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Accused in Pashchim Vihar Rape Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The other plasma banks in the state were opened at state-run medical college hospitals in Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)