Morena, Nov 2 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Fuel Price To Go Down? Government May Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre, Announcement Likely Tomorrow, Says Report.

The accident took place at around 2 am on Gwalior-Morena Road, about 15 km from the district headquarters, Nurabad Police Station in-charge Shailendra Govil said.

The eight persons were returning in the SUV to Bittholi village in Morena from Gwalior after visiting an ailing relative when the dumper truck hit their vehicle from behind, he said.

Also Read | Gola Gokarannath Assembly By-Election 2022: Stage Set For Direct Fight Between BJP, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four members of the family died on the spot while another one succumbed during treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The three others suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, he said.

The dumper driver fled from the spot after the accident, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)