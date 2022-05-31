Palanpur, May 31 (PTI) Three women, a man and a child were killed and five others injured after a mini-bus collided with their auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening near Vinchhiwadi village on a national highway connecting Dhanera in Banaskantha to Pratappura in neighbouring Rajasthan, an official from Dhanera police station said.

The mini-bus was coming from Rajasthan when it collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, the official said.

Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot and two others succumbed during treatment at a civil hospital, he said.

The deceased included a 10-year-old boy and three women, in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the official said.

Five others were injured. Two of them are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Palanpur, while the three others were discharged, the official said.

