Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy collapsed while playing on the premises of the housing society where he lived and died in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Thursday.

The child, a KG student, went to the play area of their residential complex in Dombivali on Tuesday, while his mother waited outside, the official said.

After some time, the boy fell unconscious inside the play area. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the official from Manpada police station.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said, adding that cops were questioning the two caretakers who were present in the play area at the time of the incident.

